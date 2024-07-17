Fans of Disney’s “Descendants” franchise have a lot to celebrate! The newest installment, “Descendants: The Rise of Red,” has taken Disney+ by storm, smashing previous viewership records in just three days. With its bold characters and vibrant storytelling, the film clocked 6.7 million views, making it the most-watched Disney Channel Original Movie premiere on the streaming platform. This impressive feat showcases the enduring appeal of the franchise and highlights Disney+’s growing influence in streaming family entertainment.

While Disney has not disclosed the previous record-holder, the success of “Descendants: The Rise of Red” is noteworthy, especially when compared to “Descendants 3,” which premiered on cable with 8 million viewers. This transition from traditional cable to streaming signifies a significant shift in how audiences consume Disney content. And for those who prefer the classic Disney Channel experience, mark your calendars—the movie is set to debut on Disney Channel on August 9th.

To further celebrate this release, a special “Descendants: The Rise of Red” exhibit has been set up inside the Walt Disney Presents gallery space. Fans can get an up-close look at the film’s costumes, including two standout pieces: a blue ensemble with silver accents and the titular ‘Rise of Red’ costume, adorned in striking red and black. This immersive experience is perfect for fans eager to dive deeper into the “Descendants” universe.

Despite the impressive numbers, it’s uncertain if “The Rise of Red” will surpass the views of other Disney+ heavyweights like “Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” which garnered an astounding 13.3 million views in just six days. Yet, the franchise’s ability to pull significant numbers in such a short span cements its place as a cornerstone of Disney+’s offerings.

Source: WDW News Today