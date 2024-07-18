The magic continues to soar for The Walt Disney Company! With an incredible 183 nominations, Disney has shattered its own record at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. This phenomenal achievement spans Disney’s various brands and studios, showcasing the exceptional content that Disney, FX, Hulu, National Geographic, and more have delivered over the past year.

Topping the charts, Disney+ pulled in 32 nominations, including five for the fan-favorite “Ahsoka” from Lucasfilm Ltd. Marvel Television’s “Loki” and “Echo” were also among the standout nominees, alongside Disney Branded Television’s “Jim Henson Idea Man,” which secured an impressive eight nods. It’s an especially bright moment for the iconic Beach Boys, who received a nomination for their feature under Walt Disney Pictures.

FX emerged as another powerhouse within the Disney family, breaking their own record with 93 nominations. “Shōgun” and “The Bear” led the charge, earning 26 and 23 nominations respectively. “Shōgun” was celebrated as the most-nominated show of the year, and “The Bear” swept its comedy categories, highlighting the network’s diverse storytelling capabilities.

Hulu maintained its strong presence with “Only Murders in the Building,” which secured 21 nominations and catapulted Selena Gomez into Emmy history as the most-nominated Latina producer for Outstanding Comedy Series. Adding an acting nomination, Gomez continues to shine as the fourth Latina woman recognized in this category.

Over at ABC, “Abbott Elementary” proudly chalked up nine nominations, spotlighting the brilliant work of Quinta Brunson. National Geographic continued its legacy with three nominations, highlighting the profound impact of nature storytelling with “Secrets of the Octopus” and the narration mastery of Disney Legend Angela Bassett in “Queens.”

With so much excitement leading up to the ceremony, we can’t wait to see which of Disney’s celebrated shows will take home the coveted Emmy Awards. Be sure to tune in on September 15, live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, and share your thoughts on these impressive nominations in the comments below. Let’s celebrate the magic of Disney together!

Source: Daps Magic