Don’t worry if the name Gertrude “Trudy” Ederle doesn’t sound familiar. Daisy Ridley and Joachim Rønning knew little about her before bringing her inspiring story to life in “Young Woman and the Sea.” This Disney+ original covers the tale of Ederle, the first woman to swim the English Channel, and it’s a heartwarming, empowering watch.

Writer Jeff Nathanson discovered Trudy’s story while searching for empowering narratives for his daughters, leading to a screenplay adapted from Glenn Stout’s 2009 book. With the heavyweight support of producer Jerry Bruckheimer, the film came to fruition with Ridley not only starring but also serving as a producer.

Beginning with a dramatic re-enactment of the 1904 General Slocum disaster, the film effectively lays the foundation of Trudy’s motivation. As we follow her path from childhood, partially deaf and learning to swim in Coney Island, to setting records and facing Olympic sexism, Ridley embodies Trudy’s determination brilliantly.

The narrative shines through Ridley’s portrayal and is further enhanced by Kim Bodnia’s standout performance as her father, Henry. Their relationship adds a depth that grounds Ederle’s athletic prowess in familial duty and personal resolve. It’s these relationships that make her eventual triumph in 1926, with the help of her genuine supporter Bill Burgess, all the more poignant.

Sure, the movie takes its time to establish these backstories, but by the time Trudy takes on the Channel, viewers are fully invested. Comparisons to last year’s “Nyad” are inevitable, yet “Young Woman and the Sea” stands out by celebrating Ederle’s unique journey against historical prejudices.

Source: Republican-American