Great news for Star Wars fans! The highly-anticipated trailer for Season 2 of Lucasfilm’s animated series, “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures,” has just been released. Scheduled to premiere on Disney+ and Disney Jr. on Wednesday, August 14, this season promises even more thrilling escapades for our beloved younglings.

Set during the High Republic era, 200 years before “The Phantom Menace,” “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” follows Jedi younglings Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay, and Nubs as they immerse themselves in the ways of the Force. As they journey across the galaxy, they help citizens and creatures in need, learning essential skills to become Jedi in the process.

Season 2 ramps up the action, with the younglings continuing their training and embarking on even grander missions. Joining them is Master Zia’s new Padawan, Wes Vinik, and his faithful astromech, RO-M1. Expect encounters on new planets, reunions with old friends, and challenges from adversaries like The Ganguls, who are climbing the pirate ranks.

“We’re thrilled to invite fans of Kai, Lys, Nubs, and Nash back to the galaxy far, far away with Season 2 of ‘Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures’,” says showrunner and executive producer Michael Olson. “This season, our heroes face thrilling challenges, welcome spirited Padawan Wes Vinik and a new class of younglings to Tenoo, and reunite with friends from across the galaxy. Together, they’ll learn important lessons about friendship, compassion, and overcoming fears. This heartfelt and action-packed season will be a thrilling ride, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

Produced by Lucasfilm in collaboration with Wild Canary for Disney+ and Disney Jr., the series is executive produced by Lucasfilm’s James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, and Josh Rimes. Michael Olson serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Elliot M. Bour as the supervising director and co-producer, and Lamont Magee as consulting producer. Production services are provided by Icon Creative. The voice cast includes talents like Jecobi Swain, Juliet Donenfeld, Dee Bradley Baker, Emma Berman, Trey Murphy, Nasim Pedrad, Gunnar Sizemore, and even Jedi master himself, Piotr Michael as Yoda.

Source: Daily Disney News