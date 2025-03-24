Disney has once again dipped into its treasure trove of animated classics, bringing Snow White to life in a stunning new live-action remake. This update of Disney’s first-ever animated feature is not an isolated project but part of a broader strategy the company began earnestly with Kenneth Branagh’s Cinderella in 2015. Since then, we’ve seen live-action renditions of beloved tales like Beauty and the Beast, The Jungle Book, and The Lion King. These remakes have met with varied reactions—some celebrated, some criticized, and some sparking debate before even hitting theaters.

Snow White has found itself in this whirlwind, much like The Little Mermaid did before its release. But the overarching question lingers: Are these remakes truly necessary? The creative re-imagining of classics is a hot topic among fans and critics alike, with opinions divided. Disney’s strategy to remake its animated favorites began with fresh takes on familiar villains in Maleficent and Cruella, offering new perspectives on iconic characters from 101 Dalmatians and Sleeping Beauty. These films were received warmly and achieved considerable success.

However, not all remakes hit the mark. The Lion King in 2019 became a box office behemoth, earning over $1.6 billion worldwide and spawning the popular prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King. Conversely, remakes like Pinocchio were panned as “soulless” and “unnecessary,” and even Beauty and the Beast didn’t quite capture the magic, hindered partially by casting choices. Despite these mixed results, Disney forges ahead. Upcoming live-action films include Tangled, The Aristocats, Hercules—rumored to have TikTok-inspired elements—and Moana.

Hot on the heels of Snow White, the next major release on Disney’s slate is the live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch, set to premiere in May. This film already has fans buzzing with excitement about seeing the cherished blue alien in a new, vibrant form. Lilo & Stitch promises to deliver the universal themes of love and family in ways that resonate with audiences across generations.

The big question remains: Why does Disney keep revisiting these stories? The answer lies in the tried-and-true nature of these beloved tales, securing a built-in audience and providing a high reward with relatively low risk. For a company like Disney, this approach makes perfect business sense.

Snow White is in cinemas now, and Lilo & Stitch will follow in UK theaters on May 23, 2025.

Source: Roxy Simons