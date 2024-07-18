It seems Lance Gross’ summer plans were a delightful departure from the glitz and glamour we’re used to seeing from celebrities. Instead of jetting off to some exotic island, the actor took to social media to share a heartwarming adventure with his young son, Lennon. The destination? The real-life replica of the “Up” house from the beloved Disney-Pixar classic.

For those who might need a refresher, “Up,” released in 2009, tells the enchanting story of a retired balloon salesman who goes on a high-flying adventure with a young boy scout named Russell. The iconic home, cheerfully adorned with balloons, has been a symbol of whimsy and adventure ever since.

Interestingly, an authorized replica of this magical house exists stateside, lovingly maintained by owner Lynette Hamblin. Open to the public by reservation, this charming abode invites families to create their own magical memories. Gross and his son did just that, capturing a series of touching photos that are sure to melt the hearts of Disney fans everywhere.

Want to see their enchanting adventure? Take a peek at the photos Gross shared on his Instagram. It’s a father-son moment you won’t want to miss!

Source: Because of Them We Can