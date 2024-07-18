Beloved by fans as Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson has decided to hang up her Black Widow suit and move on from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a new frontier — the Jurassic World franchise. And she hasn’t held back in her criticism of Disney’s leadership during her exit.

From her debut in 2010’s “Iron Man 2” to her long-awaited solo film, “Black Widow,” Johansson’s journey with Disney has been a notable one. Her standalone film came out in 2021, post the dual mega-hits “Avengers: Endgame” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” Unfortunately, “Black Widow” hit theaters during the disruptive COVID-19 pandemic, and Disney’s decision to simultaneously release the film on Disney+ sparked a fierce legal battle.

Johansson claimed Disney’s move violated a contractual clause, resulting in a loss of significant box office bonuses. Disney’s defence, framing her lawsuit as insensitive to the COVID-19 crisis, only added fuel to the fire. Ultimately, this high-stake conflict was settled for a reported $40 million, but Johansson described her ordeal as a glaring example of “poor judgment and poor leadership,” calling out the unprofessionalism she experienced.

Even though the actress has moved to different pastures, such as her recent film “Fly Me to the Moon,” produced by Apple, and her forthcoming role in the next “Jurassic World” installment under Universal Pictures, she hasn’t completely closed the door on Disney. Johansson recently shared with the New York Times that she doesn’t hold a grudge. However, her candid remarks make it clear why the chance of her returning to the MCU seems slim.

Source: Inside the Magic