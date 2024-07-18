The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has undoubtedly become a colossal franchise since its inception with *Iron Man*. Dedicated fans have journeyed through the Marvel movies over the years, both in theaters and with their Disney+ subscriptions. However, the road hasn’t always been smooth, especially with Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney regarding the release of *Black Widow*. Now, Johansson is opening up about that period, pointing to “poor leadership” from the studio. Let’s delve into the details.

During the pandemic, Scarlett Johansson took legal action against Disney when *Black Widow* was simultaneously released on Disney+ and in theaters. Initially, it was agreed upon that the Marvel film would be a theatrical exclusive. Recently, Johansson provided some insight into her decision while speaking to The New York Times, stating:

“I don’t hold a grudge. I think it was just poor judgment and poor leadership at that time. It just felt very unprofessional to me, the entire ordeal. And honestly, I was incredibly disappointed, especially because I was holding out hope until, finally, my team was like, ‘You have to act.'”

Despite the legal conflict, Johansson has not cut ties with Disney. Instead, she felt it was necessary to take action to protect her interests and the significant effort the team invested in making *Black Widow*. Given that part of her compensation was likely tied to box office earnings, the dual release strategy directly impacted her financial stake.

Interestingly, this legal skirmish hasn’t closed doors for Johansson at Disney. She is already working on a film adaptation of the popular Disney World ride, *The Tower of Terror*. This collaboration shows that she and Disney have managed to reconcile post-lawsuit, hinting at a mutually beneficial future.

*Black Widow* concluded Johansson’s journey in the MCU, with fans still speculating about a potential return, despite Natasha Romanoff’s demise in *Avengers: Endgame*. Rumors about the original Avengers cast reuniting for future projects persist, especially with The Russo Brothers eyeing two more Avengers films. Perhaps this opens a window for Johansson’s return, alongside other beloved characters.

As we look forward to the MCU’s upcoming releases, the next highly anticipated film is *Deadpool & Wolverine*, set to hit theaters on July 26th. In the meantime, fans can check out the 2025 movie release dates to plan their theater visits for the new year.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on Scarlett Johansson’s reflections and the MCU! Share your comments below and don’t forget to discuss and share this story.

Source: Corey Chichizola