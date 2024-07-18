Scarlett Johansson recently opened up about her 2021 lawsuit against Disney over the release strategy for Marvel’s “Black Widow.” In an exclusive interview with The New York Times, Johansson reflected on the legal battle that shook Hollywood during the pandemic. The crux of her lawsuit was Disney’s decision to release “Black Widow” simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access, which Johansson argued resulted in a significant loss of potential backend income stipulated in her contract. The movie was supposed to have an exclusive theatrical release, and diverting it to streaming caused her to miss out on millions.

In the interview, Johansson made it clear she holds no hard feelings, saying, “I don’t hold a grudge. I think it was just poor judgment and poor leadership at that time.” She described the entire experience as “very unprofessional” and expressed her disappointment, noting that she had hoped the situation would resolve without legal action, but her team insisted she had to “act.”

Disney initially responded aggressively, revealing that Johansson had received $20 million for “Black Widow” and criticizing her lawsuit as showing “callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.” However, behind the scenes, many believed that the company would have handled the situation differently if a male performer had raised the same issues. This incident contributed to then-CEO Bob Chapek’s eventual exit, making room for Bob Iger’s return.

The parties eventually settled, with Johansson reportedly receiving about $40 million. Despite the lawsuit, Johansson is on good terms with Disney and is set to star and produce in the upcoming “Tower of Terror” movie. She remains optimistic about future collaborations, underlining that the legal hiccup is now water under the bridge in Hollywood’s ever-changing landscape.

Source: sahas, Dishya Sharma