Back in 2021, the Marvel Cinematic Universe faced a surprising twist off-screen. Scarlett Johansson, who famously portrays Natasha Romanoff in “Black Widow,” filed a lawsuit against Disney, alleging that her contract was violated. The dispute centered around Disney’s decision to release “Black Widow” simultaneously on Disney+ and in theaters, a move Johansson claimed undermined the exclusivity pledge in her contract and potentially reduced box office earnings.

According to Johansson, Disney was fully aware that streaming would negatively impact theatrical attendance, yet proceeded “knowingly and intentionally.” This clash of titans became even more heated when Disney reacted publicly, describing the lawsuit as “sad and distressing,” and accused Johansson of showing disregard for the prolonged global effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Years later, as the dust has settled, Johansson reflected on the legal battle in an interview with The New York Times. She shared insights into the experience and her ongoing relationship with Disney. It’s a rare glimpse into the complexities of modern Hollywood, where streaming services and traditional film releases often find themselves at odds.

This story isn’t just about contracts and movie releases; it’s a reflection of the evolving landscape of the entertainment industry. With more stars and studios navigating the terrains of digital and theatrical balance, this incident between Johansson and Disney remains a landmark case.

Source: IMDb