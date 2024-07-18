Scarlett Johansson has shed light on her tumultuous legal saga with Disney over the release strategy of her solo film, “Black Widow.” The movie, which launched MCU Phase 4 in June 2021, primarily unfolds between the events of “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” Despite its significance in setting the stage for the Multiverse Saga, the film’s release was marred by controversy, leading to Johansson filing a lawsuit against Disney.

In an enlightening conversation with The New York Times, Johansson stated that she harbors no grudge against Disney. The dispute was centered around Johansson and her team’s belief that Disney mishandled the movie’s release, primarily by opting for a simultaneous release on Disney Plus and in theaters, a move they argued negatively impacted box office earnings. Reflecting on the ordeal, Johansson commented, “I don’t hold a grudge. I think it was just poor judgment and poor leadership at that time. It just felt very unprofessional to me, the entire ordeal. And honestly, I was incredibly disappointed, especially because I was holding out hope until, finally, my team was like, ‘You have to act.'”

Financially, “Black Widow” garnered $380 million globally, a respectable amount considering the COVID-19 pandemic but still placing it among the lower-grossing MCU films. Johansson alleged that the simultaneous release breached her contract, which stipulated an exclusive theatrical release. This alleged breach led to significant financial implications for Johansson, who was also an executive producer on the film and had a vested interest in its box office performance. Although she received a $20 million flat fee, the legal dispute concluded with a settlement rumored to be around $40 million.

The settlement has paved the way for potential future collaborations, though the in-universe death of her character presents its own set of challenges. However, with the Multiverse Saga in full swing, fans speculate about possible cameo appearances in future titles like “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” or “Avengers: Secret Wars.”

Source: Ollie Bradley