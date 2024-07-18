Disney fans, if you’re enchanted by the latest installment in the Descendants universe, Descendants: The Rise of Red, then you owe a magical thank-you to one iconic adaptation from the ’90s. That’s right, we’re talking about the 1997 made-for-TV rendition of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, starring Brandy as the titular princess. This beloved version not only captured hearts but also set the stage for the whimsical, inclusive storytelling that Disney has embraced in its more recent projects.

The 1997 Cinderella, directed by Robert Iscove, is a masterclass in fairy-tale adaptation. While it premiered to mixed reviews, it’s become a classic over time. This Cinderella stands out for its vibrant sets, fantastical costumes, and a race-blind casting approach that was groundbreaking at the time. Brandy shines as Cinderella, with a royal family portrayed by diverse talents, including Paolo Montalban as Prince Christopher, Whoopi Goldberg as Queen Constantina, and Victor Garber as King Maximillian. Their dynamic performances and the beautiful, exaggerated designs make this movie a feast for the eyes and soul.

What makes this version of Cinderella particularly enchanting is how it balances the magical elements of the fairy tale with a genuine connection between Cinderella and the Prince. Their interactions go beyond the ballroom, showing a budding relationship that’s both heartwarming and compelling. Brandy and Montalban bring an earnest charm to their roles, making their characters’ love story feel both genuine and magical.

This classic adaptation doesn’t shy away from the whimsical nature of fairy tales. The lavishly decorated world, with its swirling murals, sequin-covered dresses, and Art Nouveau-inspired sets, captures the essence of a Broadway musical brought to life on screen. This fantastical aesthetic directly influenced the vibrant and colorful worlds we see in Disney’s Descendants series today.

By officially integrating Brandy’s Cinderella into the Descendants universe, Disney not only acknowledges this adaptation’s lasting impact but also celebrates its contribution to the evolution of their storytelling style. This connection adds another layer of depth to the Descendants franchise, proving that the charm and magic of the 1997 Cinderella continue to resonate with audiences.

Source: Petrana Radulovic