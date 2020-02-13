We’re excited to share the monthly collectible series for February: Minnie Mouse The Main Attraction Pirates of the Caribbean Collection!

Fans can set sail with Minnie at Pirates of the Caribbean with items inspired by the Park attraction. The series features attraction-inspired designs with a swashbuckling plush, ear headband, mug, pin set, Walt Disney World Resort MagicBand and a hip pack from Loungefly®. *Items sold separately, while supplies last.

All year-long, fashion icon, Minnie Mouse, is visiting beloved Disney Parks attractions and fans are invited to join her for the fun and collect all 12 styles! Releasing globally on the third Saturday of every month, the latest collection will be available February 15 at 7 am PST on shopDisney.com, and at opening at Disney store and select locations at Disney Parks around the world.