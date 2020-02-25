Disney Publishing Worldwide has announced the launch of an all-new publishing-led Star Wars storytelling initiative, Star Wars: The High Republic, previously called “Project Luminous.” The publishing program will feature interconnected stories told across multiple publishers. This epic saga will take place 200 years prior to the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace in an all-new time period. Newly revealed publishers Abrams, becker&mayer!, DK, Insight Editions, Titan Publishing, and Viz Media join previously announced Disney Lucasfilm Press, Marvel Comics, Del Rey, and IDW Publishing.

Star Wars: The High Republic is set in an era when the Galactic Republic and the Jedi Order are at their height, serving and protecting the galaxy. This is a hopeful, optimistic time when the Republic and the Jedi are noble and respected. This multi-year publishing program will be rolled out in phases, with Phase I being called “Light of the Jedi.” This period on the Star Wars timeline will not overlap any of the films or series currently planned for production, giving creators and partners space to tell Star Wars stories in a never-before-explored timeline.

“We are so excited to be opening up such a rich, fertile era for our authors to explore,” says Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy. “We’ll get to see the Jedi in their prime.”

Star Wars: The High Republic will feature stories from high-profile, fan-favorite authors Claudia Gray, Charles Soule, Justina Ireland, Daniel José Older, and Cavan Scott. The first books and comics are set to debut at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim in August 2020, and select titles are available now for pre-order.

“Star Wars: The High Republic will allow creators to imagine entirely original stories in a new corner of the galaxy. Our incredible team of authors worked together alongside the Lucasfilm Story Group and Publishing teams to help craft a completely new era for the franchise that begins with Publishing,” says Lucasfilm Press Creative Director Michael Siglain.

The following titles were announced at a press event on Monday Night:

· Star Wars: The High Republic: Into the Dark by Claudia Gray

· Star Wars: The High Republic: A Test of Courage by Justina Ireland

· Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures by Daniel José Older

· Star Wars: The High Republic by Cavan Scott

· Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the Jedi by Charles Soule

“As an all new publishing-led program to extend the Star Wars universe, Star Wars: The High Republic is an important initiative for Disney Publishing Worldwide. The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm are renowned for creative excellenceand we are excited to develop entirely new stories with unique characters and worlds while staying true to the Star Wars universe,” said Tonya Agurto, senior vice president, Disney Publishing Worldwide.

Additional details about the initiative to follow.