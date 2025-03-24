Excitement is bubbling over at Disneyland Resort as the brand-new, vibrant collection celebrating the park’s 70th anniversary has just landed! Whether you’re a Disneyland devotee or a first-time visitor, these colorful anniversary items are sure to catch your eye!

The main hub for the collection is The Emporium at Disneyland Park, with exclusive Magic Key items available at Disney Showcase on Main Street, U.S.A. One standout piece is the $65 Lug bag, featuring an adorable Mickey Mouse design complete with pink and purple Mickey ears and multicolored stars, set against a deeply textured surface. A playful Mickey Mouse rocks purple shorts and yellow accents on the back, perfectly complementing the bag’s celebration theme.

Adding to the festivities, the Spirit Jersey comes alive with hues of pink, yellow, purple, and blue in a striking tie-dye pattern. The jersey proudly displays the number “70” on the front along with the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle turrets, while the back features Mickey Mouse amid the classic Disneyland Resort wordmark.

For a more casual look, don’t miss the $49.99 T-shirt adorned with a large “D” and the years “1955-2025,” highlighting seven magical decades. The playful touches continue with the black Corkcicle tumbler ($44.99), boasting the anniversary art of Mickey Mouse and the park’s iconic “D” logo on a sleek black background.

Magic Key holders also get exclusive treats, such as a special t-shirt and pin, each showcasing celebratory designs and colors to mark this grand milestone. The blue shirt includes a vibrant Mickey design and the Magic Key logo, while the colorful pin offers intricate details symbolic of the park’s storied past and exciting future.

These delightful anniversary items are more than just souvenirs; they’re a piece of Disneyland’s storied history. Don’t miss your chance to grab these unique collector’s items and join in the grand celebration!

What do you think of the 70th Anniversary merchandise? Share your thoughts below and spread the excitement!

Source: Katie Francis