Greetings, Disney enthusiasts! We’re diving into an action-packed daily recap from the magic-filled world of Disney. From thrilling new shows to culinary delights, here’s what’s happening in the happiest places on Earth.

Let’s start with fantastic news from Disney’s Hollywood Studios, where the suspense around Disney’s upcoming Villains-themed show continues to build. Disney has filed a new construction permit for this eagerly awaited show, set to debut next summer. Imagine a room filled with shattered picture frames featuring Disney villains amid a chilling atmosphere—it’s going to be a spine-tingling experience!

Over at Disney’s Pop Century Resort, the Everything POP food court has reopened after a summer of refurbishments. The ornate tile work and previous decor have made way for a fresh, vibrant design. Plus, there’s a new Build Your Own Salad Bar at Gasparilla Island Grill at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa—perfect for those looking for a healthier dining option. And for those with a sweet tooth, you can now snack on a Tie Dye Cheesecake or Flashback Oatmeal Creme Pie as you marvel at the changes.

Disneyland Paris has unveiled its latest Halloween sequences for “Disney’s Electrical Sky Parade.” Picture a ghostly castle made of purple lights, hovering in the night sky alongside a crescent moon. It’s a hauntingly beautiful addition to their nighttime entertainment.

In the world of Disney merchandise, the Halloween Alien Sipper has made its appearance in Walt Disney World, just in time for spooky season. Get ready to sip in alien style as you enjoy the Halloween festivities across the parks.

Shifting to media and entertainment, Rachel Zegler has given us a sneak peek into the new backstory for Snow White in the upcoming Disney live-action remake. We also learned about an intriguing plot twist in the latest Russo Bros. film, “The Electric State,” which will explore the idea of Disneyland animatronics revolting against their creators—a must-watch for both sci-fi and Disney fans.

And in the realm of the Walt Disney Company, more layoffs loom, just after a recent round of reductions. The upcoming D23 Brazil event’s floor map was also released, highlighting a promising booth for Disney Parks & Experiences, expected to draw in eager Disney fans with its exciting revelations.

Source: WDW News Today