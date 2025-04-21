Exciting news for Disney Resort hotel guests—Walt Disney World Resort has announced that the popular free water park admission offer will be returning in 2026! This perk offers a fantastic way to add some splash-tastic fun to your Disney vacation.

Following the announcement of the free kids’ dining plan for 2026, Disney confirmed that resort hotel guests will once again enjoy complimentary admission to Walt Disney World’s water parks, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach, on their check-in day next year. This initiative first introduced in 2025, has been a hit among guests.

The return of this offer coincides with the exciting news that both water parks will operate simultaneously starting May 21, 2025. This marks a notable shift, as it’s been over five years since the parks haven’t alternated their operations, a change largely due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guests planning their 2026 Disney vacations can start booking beginning Tuesday, April 22, 2025, for travel dates through October 31, 2026. Reservations for November and December will open later, allowing plenty of time to plan your perfect Disney getaway that includes plenty of water-filled fun.

Will you be taking advantage of this splashy benefit during your 2026 vacation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and don’t forget to share this exciting update with your fellow Disney fans!

For more details, visit Brit Tuttle.

Source: Brit Tuttle