Exciting news for Disneyland enthusiasts! Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure are gearing up for a grand overhaul of their entry systems starting next week. This ambitious $4.8 million project aims to revamp the arrival experience for the 26 million guests who visit annually.

The first phase of the project kicks off on Monday, October 7, at the west side of Disneyland’s main entrance. According to park officials, the makeover will be completed in phases to minimize disruptions for park-goers. Each park will be replacing its existing turnstiles with state-of-the-art automated entry gates. Disneyland will get 38 new gates, while California Adventure will install 24, making the parks even more accessible for strollers and guests with disabilities.

In an innovative move earlier this year, Disneyland tested a facial recognition system at Disney California Adventure. This system, reminiscent of one implemented at Disneyland Paris in 2019, captures photos of guests and validates their tickets, annual passes, or MagicBands. The test saw employees on standby to ensure the seamless operation of the new system. However, it remains to be seen if this technology will be part of the new entry experience in Anaheim.

The construction is slated to wrap up by 2025, transforming the entry process and paving the way for future technological advancements at the Disneyland Resort. Visitors can look forward to a quicker, more efficient way to begin their magical day at the parks.

What are your thoughts on these changes? Share your excitement or concerns in the comments below and don’t forget to share this news with your fellow Disney fans!

Source: Brady MacDonald