Exciting news from Disneyland Park! A much-loved yet currently non-functional fixture outside Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room, the Tangaroa Tree, will soon undergo a complete rebuild. This iconic animatronic tree, featuring a carved wooden face and storytelling capabilities that once mesmerized guests with blooming flower branches, is slated for a significant restoration effort. Standing tall since 1963 when the Enchanted Tiki Room first opened, the Tangaroa Tree has been a silent sentinel for several years. For fans, this refurbishment is a welcome update.

The voice behind the Tangaroa Tree, the legendary Thurl Ravenscroft, brought a magical charm to the attraction. Ravenscroft, also known for voicing Fritz in the Enchanted Tiki Room and other notable Disney characters, was honored as a Disney Legend in 1995. The beloved tree’s refurbishment will include high-resolution scans to ensure the new version remains faithful to the original, maintaining its cherished spot in the hearts of Disneyland visitors.

This exciting development is part of a broader, multi-month refurbishment of Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room, scheduled to begin on April 28, 2025. While no exact reopening date has been set, park officials anticipate the attraction will welcome guests again in late summer. The restoration aligns with the ongoing preparations for Disneyland’s 70th-anniversary celebrations.

The park has been buzzing with refurbishments, as “it’s a small world” also undergoes a major update to feature a new verse of its iconic theme song in tribute to the Sherman Brothers. The grand reopening of “it’s a small world” is set for July 17, coinciding with the debut of the new “Walt Disney – A Magical Life” show, featuring an animatronic Walt Disney. All signs point to a magical summer filled with nostalgia and new wonders.

Are you looking forward to seeing the Tangaroa Tree brought back to life?

Source: Gretchen McDermid