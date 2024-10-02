Ever wondered what the difference is between Disneyland’s and Walt Disney World’s Pirates of the Caribbean rides? We dived into your reviews to uncover what fans truly think about these iconic attractions found at both parks.

When it comes to comparing these two versions of Pirates of the Caribbean, Disneyland enthusiasts often argue that the West Coast version reigns supreme. One Walt Disney World guest gave the Florida ride a solid 10 out of 10, appreciating both its classic and updated versions. However, they admitted, “It’s not as good as the Disneyland version, and I still prefer the old version of this ride!”

On the flip side, some Magic Kingdom visitors were less than impressed. One reviewer, accustomed to the Anaheim experience, rated the Orlando version a 6 out of 10, sharing their letdown, “Anaheim’s may only be twice as long, but it’s about ten times more enjoyable.” The shorter ride and fewer scenes left them feeling a tad let down by the Florida attraction.

Another fan wasn’t shy about her preference, rating the ride a 4 out of 10. She wrote, “People who have been on this ride in both DL and WDW, I don’t get how you love the WDW one sooo much! It was sooo disappointing compared to DL!” Clearly, the more adventurous and immersive Disneyland version has set high expectations.

Ultimately, while Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean often gets high praise for its length and detailed scenes, Walt Disney World’s version still offers a charming, if shorter, swashbuckling adventure. For those who haven’t made it to Anaheim, the Magic Kingdom ride remains a beloved staple.

Source: AllEars.Net