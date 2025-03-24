As Disneyland gears up for its 70th anniversary celebration, fans are in for a delightful throwback. The official promotion for this milestone is reusing the beloved tagline from their 50th anniversary: “the happiest celebration on earth.” It’s bringing a wave of nostalgia and excitement to longtime park-goers and new visitors alike.

A sneak peek of the celebration includes a whimsical castle adorned with “70” banners, gently nestled by a shimmering moat under the California sunset (Photo: ©2025 Disneyland). Guests can soak in the magical atmosphere as they stroll across the iconic bridge, making picturesque memories along the way.

Social media has been abuzz with charming posts from Disneyland, highlighting the upcoming festivities. Mickey and friends recently made an appearance on Instagram, enjoying a ride on the King Arthur Carrousel with the caption, “The happiest celebration on earth is just around… and around… and around the corner.” This hints at the joy and fun awaiting guests.

One of the most thrilling announcements is that the Jonas Brothers will be lending their voices to the celebration. They’re set to perform the official anniversary theme song, “Celebrate Happy,” adding a modern twist to the jubilant occasion. This new anthem will headline the Tapestry of Happiness projection show on the façade of “it’s a small world,” and will be the highlight of the daily “Celebrate Happy” cavalcade, featuring Mickey, friends, and special appearances by Duffy and ShellieMae.

Source: Lauren Shahan