The Jonas Brothers are spreading their Disney magic once again! Disneyland recently announced that the talented trio will be recording an exhilarating new theme song to celebrate the park’s 70th anniversary.

The brand-new tune, aptly titled “Celebrate Happy,” is set to infuse joy and energy throughout Disneyland when the grand celebration kicks off on May 16, 2025, and continues throughout the summer of 2026. Designed to honor “seven decades of happiness and many moments of joy in the making,” the song promises to be a central part of this landmark event.

Guests can expect a host of beloved entertainment to mark Disneyland’s seven-decade milestone. Fan favorites making triumphant returns include the vibrant “Paint the Night” parade and the spectacular “Wondrous Journeys,” both set to dazzle visitors at Disneyland. Over at Disney California Adventure, visitors can anticipate the delightful “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!” parade and the brand-new “World of Color Happiness!” show, sure to be a visual treat. This fresh World of Color show, hosted by Joy and her friends from Pixar’s “Inside Out” films, will explore the magic of happiness through a kaleidoscope of emotions.

In addition to the musical celebrations, Disneyland will also unveil a series of exciting new attractions and updates. Notable highlights include the first-ever Walt Disney audio-animatronic and intriguing new additions to classic rides like “It’s A Small World” and Toy Story Mania. It’s a perfect time for Disney enthusiasts to witness the blend of nostalgic charm and innovative magic.

Source: Iman Palm