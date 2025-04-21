Some families have a bit of extra pixie dust in their veins, and none more so than the Aguayo family—one of Disneyland Resort’s most cherished legacies. For this enchanting clan, the magic begins with Ref Aguayo, a veteran ager/grainer whose artistry has left indelible marks all over the park since he first donned a Cast Member badge in 1975.

Ref’s story is a testament to the timeless magic behind Disneyland’s spellbinding environments. As an ager/grainer, he became a master of crafting seemingly weathered, antique, or wood-grained surfaces that give Disneyland its immersive realism. His journey was deeply inspired by his father-in-law, Frank Garcia, who started his Disney career in 1960.

After his apprenticeship, Ref spent 16 years perfecting his craft at Disneyland Resort before moving to freelance work where he continued to paint magic, this time with his eagerly assisting children Gilbert, Frank, and Nat. The trio eventually followed in their father’s magical footsteps to become skilled cast members in their own right. They played significant roles in projects like the radiant Cars Land in Disney California Adventure Park, where Rust and Radiator Springs feel absolutely real, and the majestic Enchanted Storybook Castle at Shanghai Disneyland.

The Aguayo family’s contributions to Disney are both unique and spectacular. Ref’s son Gilbert and Frank have continued under their father’s tutelage, working on numerous projects and maintaining the family’s legacy. His daughter Nat, working in asset management, contributes to this legacy with creative teamwork. They’ve worked on heartfelt family projects like transforming Big Thunder Mountain Railroad vehicles into charming cast member benches.

As Ref and his family continue to inspire and create, they honor Frank Garcia’s legacy—his stories and contributions remain embedded not just in the park’s physical spaces but in the family ethos. The family even finds time to marvel at a commemorative brick honoring Frank, located between Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.

It’s a tale that keeps growing, as the next generation of Aguayos already shows an interest in the artistry that keeps Disney enchanting. The story of Ref Aguayo and his family’s magical touch is a brilliant testament to the legacy within Disneyland Resort, intertwining love, creativity, and tradition in a tapestry of timeless Disney magic.

Source: Mr. Daps