Excitement is building at Disneyland Resort as brand-new merchandise for the 70th Celebration has arrived! On Monday morning, guests visiting The Happiest Place on Earth were greeted with a dazzling array of commemorative items available at World of Disney in Downtown Disney District and the Disney Showcase on Main Street, USA.

This initial release offers an enticing preview of what’s to come. Currently, visitors can find an assortment of shirts, pins, LUG bags, and tumblers. As the official kickoff date of the celebration approaches, fans can expect even more magical merchandise to be unveiled. Here’s a glimpse of what was found at World of Disney this Monday morning:

– [Image of 70th Celebration shirts](https://dapsmagic.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/IMG_9190-W-scaled.jpeg)

– [Image of 70th Celebration pins](https://dapsmagic.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/IMG_9191-W-scaled.jpeg)

– [Image of 70th Celebration LUG bags](https://dapsmagic.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/IMG_9192-W-scaled.jpeg)

– [Image of 70th Celebration tumblers](https://dapsmagic.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/IMG_9193-W-scaled.jpeg)

This initial wave of products is just the beginning, ushering in a year-long celebration set to commence on May 16, 2025, and running through the summer of 2026. Guests will be able to enjoy a variety of themed entertainment, special foods, unique character costumes, and other exclusive items designed to create unforgettable memories during this landmark celebration. The excitement doesn’t end there; it has also been announced that the Jonas Brothers will be performing the celebration’s theme song, “Celebrate Happy,” adding an extra layer of joy to the festivities.

We’re curious to hear from all Disney aficionados: What do you think about the new 70th Celebration merchandise? Do you have a favorite item already? Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments below. Let’s make this celebration the happiest ever!

Source: Mr. Daps