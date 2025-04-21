Exciting developments are afoot at the Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort, where the new Earl of Sandwich building is steadily taking shape. Situated at the west end of Downtown Disney, this forthcoming permanent location promises to be both a treat for the taste buds and a feast for the eyes. Nestled near D-Lander and Avengers Reserve, the new Earl of Sandwich will feature dual dining options sure to delight guests.

Upon completion, visitors will have the choice between the beloved walk-up service and the tantalizing new addition, The Carnaby Tavern. Perched upstairs, The Carnaby Tavern will offer a table service experience inspired by the vibrant ’60s “British Invasion” of pop and rock bands from the U.K. With both indoor seating and an inviting patio, alongside an indoor/outdoor full-service bar, it promises to be a dynamic spot to unwind and savor delicious fare. The concept art for this venue exudes a nostalgic charm that fans are sure to appreciate.

On a recent Sunday, the Daps Magic team visited the Disneyland Resort to check out the progress on this exciting project. The construction site is bustling with activity; the basic frame has been installed, some roofing has taken shape, and even a set of stairs has been built. This rapid progress foretells a swift path to what will undoubtedly become a favorite destination for sandwich aficionados and fans of thematic dining. You can see the construction photos capturing the magic in the making on their website.

However, with new beginnings come closures. The current Earl of Sandwich location, positioned at the entrance to the Esplanade, will bid farewell in 2025 to accommodate the arrival of Porto’s. Both the exact closing and opening dates for these transitions have yet to be revealed, but permits hinting at demolitions have already been filed for the soon-to-be-vacant site and its nearby ticket booths.

What do you think about the progress on the new Earl of Sandwich? Are you eager to visit The Carnaby Tavern and try out their new offerings? Share your thoughts in the comments, and let us know if this is on your must-visit list for your next Disneyland Resort adventure!

Source: Mr. Daps