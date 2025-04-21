Disney fans, mark your calendars! This Earth Day, the wonderful and charming Pixar robot, WALL-E, will be making a special appearance at the Pixar Place Hotel within Disneyland Resort.

In a recent post on their Instagram Story, Disneyland teased this exciting event with a video showing WALL-E arriving at the hotel. The clip concludes with the message, “Tomorrow. Earth Day.” While the exact timing and location of the meet-and-greet with WALL-E haven’t been disclosed, the anticipation is building for fans eager to meet this beloved character.

Earth Day, celebrated on April 22, falls on a Tuesday this year, making it a perfect mid-week treat for guests visiting the resort. The meet-and-greet promises to be a memorable event that aligns perfectly with WALL-E’s environmental themes.

The Pixar Place Hotel itself, which had its grand opening in January 2024, holds a rich history. Originally opened in 1984 as the Emerald of Anaheim and operated by the Tokyu Group, it was later named The Pan Pacific Hotel Anaheim. Disney acquired the property in 1995, renaming it first to the Disneyland Pacific Hotel, and then rebranding it to Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel in 2001.

Guests at the Pixar Place Hotel can currently enjoy Pixar Putt, an engaging mini-golf experience, and look forward to the opening of new “Coco” and “The Incredibles” themed suites this summer. For a sneak peek into what the hotel has to offer, you can tour a one-bedroom suite online.

What do you think about WALL-E’s Earth Day visit? Are you planning to meet him? Share your thoughts and excitement in the comments, and don’t forget to share this story with fellow Disney fans!

Source: Shannen Ace