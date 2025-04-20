Exciting News for Disneyland Fans: The Sailing Ship Columbia is Back!

Ahoy, Disneyland fans! The timeless classic, Sailing Ship Columbia, has returned to the waters of Frontierland after a brief hiatus for refurbishment. Though the ship was docked for a while in March 2025, keen-eyed guests might note that no significant changes are visibly apparent.

For those unfamiliar, the Sailing Ship Columbia is a majestic, fully rigged vessel that offers a serene tour around Disneyland Park. This iconic ship follows the same route as the Mark Twain Riverboat and Davy Crockett’s Explorer Canoes, making its way past the enchanting scenes of Tom Sawyer Island and the rustic charm of Bayou Country. The Columbia holds a special historical significance as it mirrors the first American ship that successfully circumnavigated the globe.

While the specific details of the recent refurbishment remain shrouded in mystery, the ship looks as splendid as ever. The American flag flutters proudly at its stern, signaling its readiness to welcome guests aboard once again. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Sailing Ship Columbia promises a delightful adventure on the Rivers of America, contingent on favorable weather conditions, of course.

To add a nostalgic touch, we’ve included a full ride POV video from 2021 for those who want a closer look or to reminisce about their past cruises around Frontierland. Whether you’re a seasoned sailor of the Columbia or yet to embark on this adventure, now is the perfect time to step aboard and relive the magic.

Have you taken a cruise on the Sailing Ship Columbia recently? We’d love to hear your experiences in the comments below! Share your thoughts, and let’s keep the Disney magic alive together.

For more Disneyland Resort updates, be sure to follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For all things Disney Parks, continue your adventure with WDWNT.

Source: Gretchen McDermid