Get ready, Disney fans! Major updates are coming to Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at both Disney World and Disneyland, starting May 22, 2026. If you’re a fan of hopping aboard the Millennium Falcon for intergalactic adventures, then you’re in for a treat. These changes, announced at Star Wars Celebration Japan in April 2025 and SXSW 2025, promise to make your missions in a galaxy far, far away even more thrilling and interactive.

The biggest change? You’ll now get to choose your own destination! That’s right – instead of a predetermined flight path, you and your crew will decide where to travel in the Millennium Falcon. Whether you’re swooping through the clouds of Bespin, skimming the wreckage of the second Death Star around Endor, avoiding Sandcrawlers on Tattooine, or exploring the bustling city-planet of Coruscant, each journey will be unique and personalized. This new feature is sure to make every trip on Smugglers Run feel fresh and exciting.

But that’s not all! The Mandalorian and Grogu will be joining the Smugglers Run storyline. Hondo Ohnaka has caught wind of a deal going down on Tatooine between ex-Imperial officers and pirates, and he wants in on the action. To capture the generous bounty, riders will team up with Mando and Grogu, making for an exhilarating new adventure. This storyline, crafted using Unreal Engine 5 by Epic Games (the same technology used by Industrial Light and Magic for “The Mandalorian”), will be exclusive to the ride, offering a unique experience separate from the upcoming “The Mandalorian and Grogu” film.

Engineers onboard the Millennium Falcon will also see expanded roles. These crucial crew members will not only set the destination but will now be able to communicate with Grogu during missions. This added layer of interaction is sure to heighten the thrill and immersion for all passengers.

These exciting updates to Smugglers Run will roll out simultaneously at Disney World’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland Park. Mark your calendars for May 22, 2026, and prepare for an out-of-this-world adventure that redefines what it means to be part of Hondo Ohnaka’s crew.

Source: Heather Adams