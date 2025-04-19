Exciting news for Star Wars enthusiasts and Disney parkgoers alike! Starting May 22, 2026, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort will unveil a series of thrilling upgrades. This revamp introduces mid-mission destination changes, allowing riders to navigate the Falcon to celebrated Star Wars locations like Bespin, the remnants of the second Death Star near Endor, or even the sprawling cityscape of Coruscant.

One of the most eagerly anticipated updates is the chance for engineers onboard to interact with Grogu, affectionately known as Baby Yoda. This added interaction intensifies the ride’s immersive experience and allows fans to bond more deeply with their favorite Star Wars characters.

In a shift from previous narratives, the updated storyline aligns with the release of “The Mandalorian and Grogu”. While not directly lifting from the plot of the series, it involves teaming up with Mando and Grogu on an adrenaline-pumping bounty mission. The adventure kicks off with a lead from Hondo Ohnaka about a clandestine meeting on Tatooine involving rogue Imperial officers and pirates.

These exciting new elements were made possible through a close partnership with the visual effects masters at Industrial Light & Magic (ILM). Utilizing Unreal Engine 5—the same cutting-edge technology behind The Mandalorian series—Disney has crafted an experience where each mission unfolds in a uniquely dynamic way.

Fans of Star Wars droids will be pleased to hear about special appearances by the beloved BDX droids at multiple Disney parks. These droids are currently enchanting visitors at Tokyo Disney Resort, with promises of upcoming limited-time visits to Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Paris as well.

What are your thoughts on these upcoming updates to Smugglers Run? Share your thoughts in the comments below and let us know what you’re most excited about. Don’t forget to share this news with fellow Disney and Star Wars fans!

Source: Herb Leibacher