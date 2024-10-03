Disney fans, get ready to celebrate! Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, has some magical news. For a limited time, children ages 3 through 9 can visit Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park for as low as $50 per day with a 1-Day, 1-Park ticket. This special ticket offer is available for visits between January 7 and March 20, 2025. Mark your calendars because these specially priced tickets go on sale on October 22, 2024. And that’s not all—guests can also enjoy up to 25 percent off on select rooms at Disneyland Resort’s on-site hotels.

Imagine the joy of watching your child’s eyes light up as they meet Mickey Mouse in Mickey’s Toontown, or take a spin on the classic Dumbo the Flying Elephant ride. Whether it’s catching a live show like the “Disney Jr. Dance Party!” or embarking on a high-speed thrill-ride like the Incredicoaster in Pixar Pier, there’s fun for every family member. Plus, with Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opening in November 2024, there’s even more reason to visit.

If you’re planning to extend your stay, Disney’s hotel guests can save up to 25 percent on room rates for stays of four nights or longer. This offer is valid on weekdays and weekends at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, Disneyland Hotel, and the newly updated Pixar Place Hotel. Booking opens on October 22, 2024, so make sure to grab these deals for a magical stay complete with Early Entry privileges and additional perks only available to hotel guests.

For those looking to capture every magical moment, the Disneyland app offers useful features, from park hours and attraction wait times to mobile food orders and even PhotoPass services, ensuring your family’s adventure is well-organized and unforgettable. Plus, visit planDisney.com for personalized tips and insights from Disney experts, helping you to maximize every moment of your stay.

Don’t miss this chance to create lifelong memories at the happiest place on Earth! Head to Disneyland.com or consult your travel professional for more details and to book your Disneyland Resort vacation. And be sure to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments—what’s your favorite Disneyland memory? Encourage your friends and family to spread the magic by sharing this article.

Source: PRNewswire