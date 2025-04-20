Get ready for another thrilling update from the magical world of Disney and beyond! We’ve got some enchanting news from various Disney parks today, so let’s dive right in!

### Walt Disney World

At **Magic Kingdom**, the Arribas Brothers have unleashed a dazzling new pirate-themed jewelry collection. From pirate skull bracelets to charming Pirate Princess Tiaras, these pieces are perfect for adding a touch of adventure to your day at the park.

Over at **Disney’s Animal Kingdom**, Tinker Bell and Fawn are gearing up for the Earth Day celebrations with a special character meet-and-greet. It’s the perfect opportunity for fans of “Peter Pan” and “Tinker Bell” to meet their favorite fairies in person.

The opulent **Grand Floridian Resort** is undergoing significant updates in its lobby. The construction walls have a fresh coat of paint and new signage as this renovation project continues to take shape. Meanwhile, more floors and supports are being added to the new **Disney Lakeshore Lodge**, which is expected to open its doors in 2027.

### Disneyland Resort

Excitement is buzzing at the **Downtown Disney District** as construction on Porto’s Bakery is finally set to begin. This beloved bakery is a much-anticipated addition, promising a bounty of delicious treats for Disney guests.

In **Disneyland Park**, the iconic Sailing Ship Columbia has reopened following a brief refurbishment. Guests will be pleased to find it back in action, ready to take them on a historical voyage.

### New Merchandise

A delightful array of character cosplay shirts for adults has arrived at Walt Disney World. Now you can channel your favorite characters like Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and the Incredibles with these playful and colorful designs.

### Universal Orlando Resort

**Epic Universe** keeps the excitement rolling with the introduction of a new souvenir popcorn bucket and popcorn box located in Celestial Park. In addition, guests can now enter through 16-foot-tall doors to dine like Vikings at the freshly opened Mead Hall in the How to Train Your Dragon section.

### The Walt Disney Company

Star Wars fans, mark your calendars! Disney has announced the dates and location for the much-anticipated Star Wars Celebration 2027. Details are still unfolding, but it’s sure to be an event no true fan will want to miss.

Source: Jamie Rowland