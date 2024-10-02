Long waits at Disney parks can put a damper on the magic, but there’s a sprinkle of pixie dust to remedy that! Millions visit Disney World in Orlando, Fla., and Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., every year, proving Mickey Mouse’s timeless allure. For instance, Haydee Chachamovits from Aventura, Fla., has visited Disney World over 50 times! While a seven-day Disney World vacation for a family of four can soar past $6,400, according to NerdWallet, new strategies can help maximize your time and enjoyment.

One essential strategy is purchasing passes that let you skip those notorious lines. The Lightning Lane Multi Pass starts at $15 per person per day, though prices vary depending on the park and date. This pass allows riders to bypass regular lines for select attractions by using designated Lightning Lane entrances. However, some uber-popular rides, like Tron Lightcycle/Run, aren’t included in the Multi Pass. These require a Lightning Lane Single Pass, which starts at $11 per person per day, with prices fluctuating based on demand.

Planning ahead is crucial. At Disney World, you can make your Lightning Lane reservations remotely starting at 7 a.m. On the other hand, Disneyland requires you to be physically inside the park before making a reservation.

These tools come with added costs, but they can shave hours off your wait times, giving you more moments to relish the magic.

Source: Nora Walsh