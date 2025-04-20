Exciting news for Star Wars fans and Disneyland enthusiasts! Beginning May 22, 2026, visitors to Disneyland will be treated to a new, immersive experience on the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run ride at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. This beloved attraction is getting a thrilling makeover themed around “The Mandalorian” series, featuring favorite characters like Mando and the adorable Grogu, affectionately known as “Baby Yoda.”

Announced during the Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, this update promises to be a game-changer for Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run. Now, riders can choose their destination, navigating to iconic locales such as the gas giant Bespin, the wreckage of the second Death Star around Endor, or the bustling city-planet Coruscant. The detailed artist concepts shared by Walt Disney Imagineering have already intensified the excitement!

For the first time, the ride will offer a storyline distinct from the upcoming feature film “The Mandalorian & Grogu,” which also releases on May 22, 2026. As you pilot, fire the ship’s blasters, or repair damage as an engineer, you’ll embark on perilous missions alongside Mando and Grogu. Notably, engineers will have a unique task: caring for Grogu, who will communicate with them in some mysterious, yet-to-be-revealed manner.

Dave Filoni, Star Wars’ creative executive, emphasized the fusion of storytelling and innovation that defines this collaboration with Lucasfilm. “Just imagine it: you’ll be able to fly alongside Mando and Grogu on thrilling, and dangerous, missions,” Filoni said. This electrifying update underscores Disney’s commitment to creating magical, narrative-driven experiences.

Source: Austin Turner