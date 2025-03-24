Exciting news for Disneyland fans! The beloved Napa Rose Restaurant at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel is slated for a significant makeover, and we’ve got the scoop on its potential closing date. This popular table service spot known for its delectable, California-inspired cuisine will temporarily close its doors for refurbishment starting April 5th, with plans to reopen in Fall 2025. The upcoming transformation promises a blend of rustic elegance and modern Californian luxury, incorporating natural textures like reclaimed French oak and artisan metals.

With Disney’s projects in full swing—like the eagerly anticipated Avatar land, the Avengers Campus expansion, and the new Coco ride in Disney California Adventure—changes are also underway at its iconic Grand Californian Hotel. Napa Rose’s renovation aims to elevate the dining experience to new heights, complete with a stunning chandelier inspired by California’s Mission grapevines.

During the restaurant’s closure, the Disney Princess Breakfast Adventures will move to the Trillium Room, ensuring fans don’t miss out on these magical moments. If you’re seeking another exceptional gastronomic experience at the Grand Californian, Storytellers Cafe remains a top choice.

