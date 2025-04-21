Exciting news for Star Wars fans! Savi’s Workshop at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is gearing up to unveil a new lightsaber-building experience available at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts. Starting May 4, 2025, guests can dive into the “Reclaim and Reforge” adventure, where they’ll craft unique lightsabers from salvaged scraps and relics from the galaxy’s outer rim. This new theme allows Jedi hopefuls to piece together blades that are rich with history and mystery, making for a truly immersive experience.

Ahead of the official launch, Disney Parks Blog released more details following a spectacular reveal at Star Wars Celebration Japan. Guests will meet one of Savi’s Gatherers, choose a hilt theme, and then dive into assembling their creations. The special “Reclaimed and Reforged” theme will include a hilt, four sleeves (from which they can pick two), two emitters (pick one), two pommel caps (pick one), and two sets of activation plates and switches (pick one set). This theme will be available for a limited time, but the classic themes—Peace and Justice, Power and Control, Elemental Nature, and Protection and Defense—will still be on offer.

But that’s not all! The fun extends beyond lightsabers. Guests traversing the bustling world of Batuu can engage in other interactive experiences. Whether controlling a life-sized MSE droid or savoring unique refreshments adorned with Aurebesh writing, the enchantment of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge knows no bounds. The attention to detail here ensures every trip feels like a journey into the heart of the Star Wars universe.

Looking ahead, get ready to gear up for a new adventure on the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run. Starting May 22, 2026, guests can join Din Djarin and Grogu on thrilling quests that may take them from Bespin to the wreckage of the second Death Star, or even to the bustling city-planet Coruscant. This exciting addition promises to bring even more excitement to the Millennium Falcon experience.

We want to hear from you! Are you thrilled about the updates at Savi’s Workshop or the new Millennium Falcon adventure? Share your thoughts in the comments below and let us know which part of this Star Wars extravaganza you’re most excited to experience. Don’t forget to share this news with your fellow Jedi and Sith enthusiasts!

Source: Mr. Daps