The magic of Downtown Disney is about to get even sweeter! After much anticipation, construction is officially set to commence on the highly-anticipated Porto’s Bakery in the Downtown Disney District. First announced back in 2022, fans have eagerly awaited this beloved bakery’s arrival, and we finally have confirmation from a new Orange County Register article that demolition permits have been filed by Disney for the former La Brea Bakery location – the future home of Porto’s.

For those unfamiliar, Porto’s Bakery is a family-founded gem known for its delectable Cuban pastries such as cheese rolls, empanadas, and a variety of cakes. Originating from Rosa Porto’s home kitchen, the bakery has expanded to six locations across Southern California, building a loyal following along the way. As of the latest updates, the grand opening is expected in 2025—but with the new developments, the excitement may be ramping up sooner than we think!

Disneyland Resort’s Downtown Disney District has been undergoing significant refurbishments, with new establishments continually joining the roster. The new Porto’s Bakery location will neighbor the soon-to-be opened Avengers Store, ensuring that visitors will have no shortage of adventures and tasty treats to enjoy. Complementing this update is the construction of a new Earl of Sandwich location featuring a quick-service area on the ground floor and a table-service restaurant upstairs.

Additionally, major store changes are underway, including a new lululemon store taking over the former ESPN Zone building, and the introduction of new storefronts such as Nectar Life, Bopo Go! cafe, and an Arthur & Sons steakhouse replacing Tortilla Jo’s and Taqueria. These updates are reshaping the retail and culinary landscape, offering guests a diverse range of shopping and dining experiences.

Source: Gretchen McDermid