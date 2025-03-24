Exciting news from the Disney Cruise Line! The highly anticipated Disney Destiny has just reached a significant construction milestone, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to share the update with you. Last week, the ship successfully completed its “float up” procedure, an essential phase in its construction.

During the “float up,” water from the Ems River flooded the building dock, lifting the Disney Destiny from the chamber floor and confirming that the majestic vessel indeed floats—a crucial test for any ship. This marks a pivotal moment, bringing us one step closer to the Disney Destiny setting sail.

After floating for the first time, the Disney Destiny was guided to a new position within the hall, where various systems, including the main engines, will undergo meticulous testing. As months go by, the shipyard team will continue to craft the enchanting spaces that guests will explore once aboard.

The Disney Destiny promises to be a marvel of the seas with its “Heroes and Villains” theme. Expect to see a host of your favorite Marvel characters throughout the ship, including a World’s of Marvel restaurant, a lounge inspired by Dr. Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum, and a stunning Black Panther statue in the Grand Hall. These are just a few of the magical experiences awaiting guests on this new vessel.

We’re eager to hear your thoughts! What excites you most about the Disney Destiny? Share your opinions and join the conversation in the comments below. Let’s get ready for a grand adventure on the high seas with Disney’s newest cruise ship!

Source: Mr. Daps