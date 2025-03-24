Get ready to say goodbye and hello! Disney California Adventure has bid a fond farewell to the vibrant Disney Jr. Dance Party! The beloved show hosted its final performance on Sunday, March 23, 2025, closing its curtains after years of delighting preschoolers and their families.

The Disney Jr. Dance Party! was a vibrant 30-minute spectacle featuring popular characters like Vampirina, Doc McStuffins, and Mickey and Minnie from “Mickey and the Roadster Racers.” Kids were invited to join in the fun with DJ DeeJay and Finn Fiesta, dancing along to their favorite Disney Jr. tunes in a sea of colorful lights and energetic performances.

Since its debut on May 26, 2017, the Dance Party has been a staple of entertainment in Hollywood Land, replacing the previous Disney Junior: Live on Stage! Although it leaves a colorful legacy, excitement is in the air for what’s coming next. Disney has announced that a new show will soon take its place at the Disney Theater later this year. Stay tuned for more updates as Disney shares what’s in store for this prime entertainment venue.

The Disney Jr. Dance Party! has since been removed from the Disneyland Resort mobile app, and the webpage now redirects guests to the general Disneyland Resort entertainment page. The rumor of its closing, speculated earlier this month when no showtimes were listed past March 23, has now been confirmed.

Source: Lauren Shahan