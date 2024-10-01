Thinking about a magical 2025 Disney vacation? It’s never too early to start planning and saving! Disney has just announced incredible savings opportunities designed to make your dream visit to the most magical place on Earth a reality.

Guests can now save up to $200 per night by booking a 3-night, 2-day room and ticket package. Prefer a room-only booking? You’re in for a treat! Disney is offering up to 25% off on room reservations at select Disney Resort hotels. This offer gives you the perfect excuse to experience the grandeur of resorts like the iconic Grand Floridian, blending luxury with a sprinkle of Disney magic.

But that’s not all! For 2025 visits, Disney is introducing an exciting new perk. Guests booking a stay at any Disney Resort Hotel will receive free admission to one of Disney’s enchanting water parks on their check-in day. Imagine cooling off and unwinding after a journey, splashing around with your family for no additional cost!

As if that wasn’t enticing enough, Disney Resort Hotel guests will continue to enjoy the advantage of entering the parks 30 minutes earlier than those staying off-site. This special perk translates to more magical moments and less time waiting in lines for your favorite attractions. It’s a delightful head start to experience all the enchantment Disney parks offer.

