Exciting changes are taking place at Tokyo Disney Resort, which is proactively stepping up its measures to protect cast members from customer harassment. As of April 18th, Oriental Land Co., the operator of both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, has introduced a stringent new policy addressing “kasu-hara,” a term referring to customer harassment.

This forward-thinking initiative allows the company to refuse services to guests who engage in such behavior, with the possibility of permanent bans for repeat offenders. “There have been instances in the past where our employees struggled to deal with difficult guests,” a company spokesperson revealed. “This policy was created to ensure the safety and well-being of both staff and guests, as well as to enhance the overall customer experience.”

The definition of kasu-hara is aligned with guidelines from Japan’s labor ministry, encompassing actions deemed socially unacceptable or unreasonable. Specific examples include refusals to leave property, excessively long phone calls, and inappropriate filming or stalking of staff. Defamatory social media posts about employees are also covered under this policy.

In the event that such behaviors are identified, Oriental Land may contact law enforcement or pursue legal measures to effectively address the situation. This move stands as part of a broader societal push in Japan to curb abusive behavior toward workers across various sectors like transport, hospitality, and retail.

What are your thoughts on this new policy at Tokyo Disney Resort? Have you encountered or witnessed similar challenges at other theme parks? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and don’t forget to share this story with your friends to spread awareness!

Source: The Asahi Shimbun