A startling incident unfolded last night at Hong Kong Disneyland, as a 48-year-old woman was found floating in the water just off the Disneyland Resort Pier. Around 11 p.m. on October 2nd, a local passerby, engaged in a late-night chat with a friend, observed a humanoid shape drifting near the pier’s stilts, roughly one meter offshore.

Acting quickly, the passerby contacted local authorities, who rushed to the scene. Firefighters successfully rescued the woman, identified as Ms. Cheung, and transported her to North Lantau Hospital. Due to the severity of her condition, she was later transferred to Princess Margaret Hospital for further treatment.

Fortunately, no suicide note was discovered at the scene, and the investigation continues to determine the circumstances leading to Ms. Cheung’s predicament. This incident serves as a reminder that help is available for those experiencing distress. If you or someone you know is struggling, consider reaching out to organizations like The Samaritans at 2896 0000 or the Suicide Prevention Services at 2382 2007.

For those looking to learn more and offer support, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments and engage with this story. We encourage our readers to participate in the discussion and share this important information with others. Your feedback and interactions help build a supportive community.

Source: The Standard