Guests at Disneyland’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa were in for an unexpected and rather alarming wake-up call in the early hours of Wednesday morning. At approximately 1:20 a.m., a fire alarm sounded, urging hundreds of visitors to evacuate immediately and avoid using the elevators. This abrupt interruption came as an unwelcome surprise to the guests staying at Disney’s largest and newest Disneyland Resort hotel, which opened in 2001.

As one guest shared on Reddit, “No joke, the Grand Californian just got evacuated at 1:20 am.” The post detailed how the fire alarm had disrupted their night, pushing everyone out of their rooms and into the chilly morning air. Fortunately, by 1:32 a.m., the hotel front desk confirmed there was no actual threat, attributing the incident to what might have been a mischievous act, possibly by a frustrated young guest. No injuries or accidents were recorded.

For those unfamiliar, the Grand Californian Hotel & Spa isn’t just any ordinary hotel. It’s a stunning blend of California wilderness aesthetics and Disney magic. As the official Disneyland website describes it, “Escape reality at a hotel that defines grandeur at every turn—from premium accommodations and Craftsman-style elegance to Disney’s impeccable service and renowned attention to detail.” This special hotel even offers a convenient private entrance to Disney California Adventure Park, making it a favorite among Disneyland visitors.

Disney places a strong emphasis on the safety and well-being of its guests. The swift response to the fire alarm, even as a false alarm, demonstrates their commitment to maintaining stringent safety protocols. This wasn’t the first time such an incident occurred at the Grand Californian either; a similar evacuation took place back in the fall of 2022.

Have you ever stayed at the Grand Californian Hotel & Spa? Share your experiences, or let us know how you feel about this surprising nighttime evacuation in the comments below. We’d love to hear from you!

Source: Inside the Magic