Excitement is bubbling over at Disneyland Resort as the first wave of merchandise for the park’s 70th Anniversary has made its debut! With the grand celebration set to commence on May 16th, visitors can already take home a piece of the magic well before the festivities officially kick off.

The new merchandise, which features a vibrant and cheerful design, was spotted along Main Street U.S.A. Shoppers can find an array of items adorned with the special anniversary logo, including a striking black ringer tee ($39.99) emblazoned with colorful variants of Mickey’s head.

For those who love a pop of color, a bright pink women’s shirt ($49.99) offers a simpler design while still commemorating the milestone. And let’s not forget about the spirited Spirit Jersey—a staple for any true Disney fan—which showcases Mickey Mouse on the back and a large “70” on the front.

Other noteworthy items in this celebratory collection include a Corkcicle ($44.99), a stylish Lug bag ($65.00), collectible pins, and even a Magic Key holder-exclusive item. These treasures can be found at key locations including the Emporium in Disneyland, Elias & Co. at Disney California Adventure, and World of Disney in Downtown Disney. They can also be picked up at the Fantasia Shop in the Disneyland Hotel.

As we gear up for the anniversary extravaganza, make sure to also check out some of the other special offerings and events planned. From the Jonas Brothers’ “Celebrate Happy” performance to new dining experiences and the return of the coveted “Paint the Night” parade with a special “Frozen” float, there’s so much to look forward to.

Source: [Luke ManningRebekah Moseley](https://www.laughingplace.com/disney-merchandise/photos-first-disneyland-70th-anniversary-merchandise-items-arrive-store-shelves/)