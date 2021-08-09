On November 15, 1965, Walt and Roy Disney announced their “Florida project” to the largest media aggregation in Florida history, and this year, on October 1, Walt Disney World Resort will celebrate its 50th anniversary. Disney twenty-three marks this milestone with more than 20 pages dedicated to “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Stories include a deep dive into the festivities in store for guests when they arrive at the celebration, including a revealing look at the new EPCOT nighttime spectacular, Harmonious. Also included is a “bonus” chapter from the upcoming book A Portrait of Walt Disney World: 50 Years of the Most Magical Place on Earth, looking at some of the park’s most beloved entertainment through the years, as well a glimpse at classic park collectibles through the years. The front cover—featuring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in front of Cinderella Castle in their EARidescent attire—and back cover—with Remy and Emile from Disney and Pixar’s Ratatouille welcoming guests to their new attraction at the EPCOT France pavilion—were shot exclusively for Disney twenty-three.

This fall also marks the arrival of two epic films from Marvel Studios, and Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu and Meng’er Zhang preview the story of a man who learns he cannot outrun his destiny. And Eternals leads Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, and Lauren Ridloff reveal details about the immortal alien race that reunites to save humanity.

The new issue, available exclusively to Gold Members of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club, also offers a spook-tacular look at all the Halloween-themed programming coming to Disney+, including The LEGO® Star Wars Holiday Special follow-up LEGO® Star Wars Terrifying Tales, Just Beyond, and Muppets Haunted Mansion. And Muppets Gonzo and Pepé the King Prawn talk about their time cavorting with 999 happy haunts. Plus, D23 previews its upcoming Halloween Invasion, creeping up soon.

And Disney Theatrical Productions’ Thomas Schumacher and Feld Entertainment’s Kenneth Feld look back at 40 dazzling years of Disney on Ice—and share their vision for the future.

Also included in the Fall issue of Disney twenty-three:

• Peyton Elizabeth Lee picks up a stethoscope for Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. • The team behind Ron’s Gone Wrong previews the delightful, new animated film • Imagineers celebrate 20 years of Tokyo DisneySea—and reveal what’s to come • Regular features including By the Numbers, Character Analysis, and Ask the Walt Disney Archives

Additional details will be available at D23.com. Disney twenty-three, which is delivered directly to fans’ doorsteps, is offered exclusively to D23 Gold Members as a benefit of their membership. The latest issue will begin arriving before the end of August.