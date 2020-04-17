Since taking the unprecedented steps of temporarily closing our theme parks, we have continued to focus on ways we can make a difference and give back during this time. Disney Parks recently donated more than 100,000 N95 masks to the states of New York, California, and Florida. Additionally, in response to requests from hospitals that are in need of additional protective garments and medical-related supplies, Disney Parks has donated 150,000 rain ponchos to MedShare, a humanitarian aid organization, for distribution to hospitals in need. The idea was inspired by nurses across the country who inventively found that rain ponchos can be an excellent way to protect their clothing and prolong the use of PPE, while also freeing up gowns when needed.



These efforts follow the recent donation of excess food from the Disneyland Resort to Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County. Fresh fruit, vegetables, dairy products, packaged goods and more were distributed to pantries and distribution sites throughout Orange County.



Collectively, more than 270 tons of food were donated to food banks from Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Paris and Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa. Since March, Disney Parks has provided nearly $3 million in in-kind donations benefitting communities around the globe.