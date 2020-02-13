As the largest employer in Orange County, with over 32,000 cast members, every year we are inundated with stories of cast members meeting their significant other while working here, making Disneyland another example of why it truly is the Happiest place on Earth.

This Valentine’s Day, Disneyland Resort is celebrating cast member couples, including Samantha and Adam— two Jungle Cruise skippers who found their happily ever after while working together in the parks.

Their relationship began in 2013, when Samantha was hired at the Disneyland Resort. One day, she was running late to work and wasn’t feeling well. Adam heroically stepped in and offered her water and Advil. After their first interaction, their relationship set sail with date nights at the Steakhouse 55 lounge in the Disneyland Hotel and riding the Mark Twain Riverboat around the Rivers of America.

In 2017, the relationship entered an exciting adventure as they began the Disney Leadership Essentials program while planning their wedding at the same time. They graduated from the yearlong leadership development program and were married by a fellow former skipper, surrounded by their cast member friends. Today, they are both Attractions stage managers in Disney California Adventure park.

When asked which classic Disney couple they felt like they related to the most, Samantha said that their relationship is so special, they are the only Disney couple they could compare themselves to.

“The Disneyland Resort saved me in so many ways,” shared Adam. “It gave me a career that I love, friends that will last a lifetime and it gave me Sam. I am eternally grateful. That’s part of what makes me so dedicated to this job.”

