Hold onto your hats, Disney fans! In a stunning triumph, Inside Out 2, the latest gem from Disney and Pixar, has soared to unimaginable heights. The sequel has clinched the honor of becoming the highest-grossing film of 2024 at the South African box office, truly underscoring the magic that the House of Mouse continues to weave.

Inside Out 2 whisks us back to Riley’s intricate mind, now navigating the rollercoaster of teenage emotions. The once-familiar Headquarters is in flux, making way for unexpected new Emotions to join Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust. Say hello to Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment, who shake things up in ways no one saw coming.

Not only is the film a hit in South Africa, but it’s also leaving an indelible mark globally, with a whopping estimated gross of US$1.217 billion. This staggering figure positions it as the fifth highest-grossing animated release of all time, and it’s achieved that in just four short weekends. Talk about a blockbuster!

The film boasts an electrifying voice cast, including Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, and Tony Hale, alongside new talents like Ayo Edebiri and Kensington Tallman. Under the meticulous direction of Kelsey Mann and the production oversight of seasoned names like Pete Docter and Jonas Rivera, Inside Out 2 is a masterclass in storytelling and animation.

From the screenplay crafted by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein, to the evocative music by Andrea Datzman, every aspect of Inside Out 2 screams quality and innovation. It’s rare for a sequel to match or even surpass its predecessor, but Disney and Pixar have pulled it off spectacularly with this one.

Source: Broadcast Media Africa