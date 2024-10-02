Big changes are on the horizon for the Disneyland Resort! Starting Monday, October 7th, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure are set to roll out a new, automated entry gate system, marking a significant upgrade in the guest experience. According to the Orange County Register, these changes will commence with the first bank of turnstiles on the west side of Disneyland’s main entrance.

To ensure minimal disruption for park visitors, the updates will be executed in phases and are projected to be completed by 2025. Disneyland will see the installation of 38 new gates, while Disney California Adventure will receive 24, as per the permits. This phased approach reflects Disney’s commitment to maintaining a seamless experience for its guests while integrating new technologies.

Earlier this year, a test section featuring these innovative turnstiles was set up at Disney California Adventure. Modeled on similar systems at Disneyland Paris and Tokyo Disneyland, these new gates incorporate MagicBand+ scanners, enabling guests to tap directly into the park. The gates open automatically upon scanning a ticket, and a guest’s photo is either taken or validated for authenticity. Further enhancing guest convenience, these futuristic gates are fully stroller and wheelchair accessible.

Throughout the transition, Cast Members will be present to assist guests and ensure ticket validations run smoothly. This personal touch maintains Disney’s classic commitment to guest service, even as new technologies are implemented.

In other Disneyland Resort news, be sure to check out the new “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” Little Golden Book, sip on a Nightmare Grog with a souvenir cup at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar, or contribute to local communities as Disneyland Resort recently donated over $1 million in grants to local non-profits and schools. Not to mention, fans of Thomas Kinkade Studios can look forward to artist signings at Disneyland Park this fall.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on these exciting changes! Share your comments below and don’t forget to spread the magic by sharing this story with your friends and fellow Disney fans.

Source: LaughingPlace.com