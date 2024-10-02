A dramatic and concerning incident unfolded just off Hong Kong Disneyland on Wednesday night, sparking both relief and concern among those present. At approximately 11 pm on October 2nd, a woman was discovered floating near the Disneyland Resort Pier, merely a meter from the shore.

The discovery was made by a passerby who, while chatting with a friend, spotted what seemed to be a humanoid-shaped object in the water. Reacting swiftly, they contacted the authorities, and within moments, firefighters arrived at the scene. The 48-year-old woman, identified as Ms. Cheung, was promptly rescued and provided with immediate medical attention.

Cheung was initially taken to North Lantau Hospital but later transferred to Princess Margaret Hospital for further treatment. There was no suicide note found at the scene, leaving more questions than answers regarding the circumstances leading to her situation.

Disneyland representatives have not commented on the incident, emphasizing privacy and respect for the individual involved. Officials continue to investigate the matter, ensuring all angles are thoroughly reviewed.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm, please remember that help is available. Reach out to The Samaritans at 2896 0000 or Suicide Prevention Services at 2382 0000. You can also contact the CEASE Crisis Centre of Tung Wah Groups of Hospitals at 18281.

Source: The Standard