Magic is in the air at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort with an exciting new addition that’s sure to delight DVC enthusiasts and Disney fans alike. Just ahead of the grand opening of the new Island Tower set for December 17th, 2024, a new Disney Vacation Club (DVC) preview center has magically appeared. Nestled just off the main lobby in the hotel’s Great Ceremonial House, this charming space offers guests a tantalizing glimpse into the future of DVC living.

While it may not house full-scale model rooms like the facility at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa, this preview center is designed to be a cozy retreat. Visitors can lounge in an open space that sings with the same aesthetic and themes as the forthcoming Island Tower, complete with enchanting nods to the beloved Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Moana. The décor, including artwork featuring the iconic boats and canoes from the film and various tribal patterns, creates an immersive experience. Keep an eye out for Maui’s hook subtly integrated into the art pieces—an Easter egg for the sharp-eyed fans!

One of the standout features of this preview center is a magic door that opens to a virtual wonderland, showcasing the latest properties available for the Disney Vacation Club. Although the door wasn’t fully functional during our visit, the potential to explore places like Disney’s Riviera Resort or the Villas at Disneyland Hotel virtually is incredibly enticing.

This sneak peek comes just in time for prospective DVC members to consider their options before points for the new Island Tower become available for purchase on October 29th. The Island Tower promises expanded accommodations that blend the comforts of home with the luxury of Disney, including multi-bedroom options available to non-DVC members too. Guests staying here will enjoy exclusive access to expansive terrace gardens, a new Moana-themed splash pad, and a vibrant pool area alongside the Wailulu Bar & Grill.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on this magical addition to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort! Share your excitement and any questions in the comments below. And don’t forget to share this story with your fellow Disney enthusiasts!

Source: LaughingPlace.com